The live Polygon price today is $2.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.14 billion. Polygon is up 11.18% in the last 24 hours.

What is Polygon?

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

Using Polygon, one can create optimistic rollup chains, ZK rollup chains, stand alone chains or any other kind of infra required by the developer.

Polygon effectively transforms Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system. This multi-chain system is akin to other ones such as Polkadot, Cosmos, Avalanche etc. with the advantages of Ethereum’s security, vibrant ecosystem and openness.

Should I buy Polygon today?

Polygon can be a smart investment if you’re buying at the right time. Never make any decision affecting your funds before reading price analyses and predictions.

Polygon price prediction

Wallet Investor forecasts a long-term increase. In 5 years, 1 MATIC will be worth around $12. With a 5-year investment, your profit is expected to be around 406%. If you put $100 in MATIC now, this might reach $506 in 2026.

