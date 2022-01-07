Quant is recovering very well from recent losses, which affected the whole crypto market. It added 13% to its value in the last 24 hours. This article discusses what Quant is, if it’s worth investing in, and the best places to buy Quant today.

Top places to buy Quant now

What is Quant?

Quant launched in June 2018 with the goal of connecting blockchains and networks on a global scale, without reducing the efficiency and interoperability of the network.

It is the first project to solve the interoperability problem through the creation of the first blockchain operating system.

The project is built as an operating system distributed ledger technology— and Overledger Network — for connecting different blockchain networks. The project is billed as the first OS to be built for blockchains.

The main aim of Quant — using Overledger — is to bridge the gap that exists between different blockchains.

The backbone of the project is the Overledger network, which Quant bills as the ecosystem on which the future digital economy ecosystem will be built.

Overledger allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (known as MApps) for their customers.

For developers to build a Mapp on the network, they must hold a certain amount of Quant tokens (QNT).

Should I buy Quant today?

Read a few price predictions before you make the decision to invest in Quant or any other crypto. They are very volatile and subject to unpredictable price swings in either direction.

Quant price prediction

Based on the forecasts of Wallet Investor, a long-term increase is expected. They predict 1 QNT will trade for $1,542 in 2027.

A 5-year investment could generate revenue of as much as 732%. If WI’s prediction proves correct, a $100 investment may be up to $832 in 5 years.

