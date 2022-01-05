RavenCoin has been registered impressive gains over the past weeks. The 83rd biggest coin by market cap is trading for $0.13 today with a 24-hour trading volume of $482 million. It has gained 9.82% in the last 24 hours. Its price surged yesterday on occasion of its 4-year anniversary. If you want to know more details about RavenCoin, including where to buy RavenCoin, you’ve come to the right place.

What is RavenCoin?

Ravencoin is a digital peer-to-peer (P2P) network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was announced on Oct. 31, 2017 and released binaries for mining on Jan. 3, 2018 with what is called a fair launch: no pre-mine, ICO or masternodes. It was named in reference to the TV show Game of Thrones.

Should I buy RavenCoin today?

Take the time to read price predictions before you invest in any cryptocurrency because they can be very volatile and unpredictable. Don’t be over-reliant on them either; they’re best supplemented by thorough market analysis.

RavenCoin price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts a long-term increase – to $0.46 in 5 years. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around 253%. A $100 investment now could reach $353 in 2027.

