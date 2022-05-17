As Songbird’s lucrative token giveaway draws to a close, its value is rising exponentially. The live Songbird price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over $10 million.

Look no further than this short article for all the details about Songbird: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy Songbird now.

Top places to buy Songbird now

What is Songbird?

Songbird is the token of Flare’s Canary Network, enabling trustless use of tokens on networks without smart contracts. Songbird is powered by Flare’s technology. Flare is a scalable, low carbon, low cost, highly decentralized smart contract EVM-compatible platform.

Its native token Spark (FLR) allows Flare to unleash huge value in diverse ecosystems and blockchain communities.

Flare’s network structure is derived from its underlying integrated networks, which makes it unique. It leverages the decentralization and security of these networks.

Should I buy Songbird today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

Songbird price prediction

Analysts make mixed predictions of Songbird’s price. Wallet Investor and GOV Capital are bearish. The former forecasts a drop to $0.01 in March and to $0.007 by the end of the year. GOV Capital expects Songbird to have zero value in a year’s time.

Price Prediction and Digital Coin Price are bullish. The latter predicts it will reach $0.11 this year and $0.17 in 2025. In 2030, it expects Songbird to be worth $0.38. Price Prediction forecasts a race from $0.09 this year to $0.41 in four years.

