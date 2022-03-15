The popularity of Stellar has been rising ever since a token burn two days ago. The 30th biggest coin by market cap achieved a weekly gain of around 4%.

Look no further than this short article to get the details on Stellar, such as if it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy Stellar now.

What is Stellar?

Stellar is an open network that allows money to be moved and stored. When it was released in July 2014, one of its goals was boosting financial inclusion by reaching the world’s unbanked.

Soon thereafter, its priorities shifted to helping financial firms connect with one another through blockchain technology.

The network’s native token, lumens, serves as a bridge that makes it less expensive to trade assets across borders. All of this aims to challenge existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for a similar service.

Stellar was originally based on the Ripple Labs protocol. The blockchain was created as a result of hard fork, and the code was subsequently rewritten.

Should I buy Stellar today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

Stellar price prediction

Stellar was changing hands for around $0.17 at the time of writing. Digital Coin Price predicts 1 XML will trade for $0.24 on average this year and $0.34 in 2025. By 2030, it could average $0.80.

Price Prediction is slightly more bullish, putting the coin at an average of $0.26 in 2022. However, its longer-term prediction is quite optimistic. They forecast an average price of $0.74 in 2025 and $5.11 in 2030.

