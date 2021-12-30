Tezos is a smart-contract based blockchain network, which aims to offer infrastructure that can evolve and improve over time without the need of a hard fork. The live Tezos price today is $4.42 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $180.75 million. This article shares details about Tezos and the top places to buy Tezos now.

What is Tezos?

The Tezos network is similar to Ethereum with one major difference: there will never be the danger of a hard fork. This is something that both Bitcoin and Ethereum have suffered since they were created. People who hold XTZ can vote on proposals for protocol upgrades that have been put forward by Tezos developers.

This open-source platform bills itself as “secure, upgradable and built to last” — and says its smart contract language provides the accuracy that is required for high-value use cases. According to Tezos, its approach means that it is futureproof and will “remain state-of-the-art long into the future,” meaning it can embrace developments in blockchain technology.

Should I buy Tezos today?

Take all price predictions and investment advice with a grain of salt and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Tezos price prediction

Wallet Investor forecasts a long-term increase. The price prognosis for the end of 2026 is $15.65. With a 5-year investment, the revenue is expected to be around 251%. An investment of $100 made now will amount to $351 in 5 years if the prediction is correct.

