Uniswap is the 23rd biggest crypto by market cap. At the time of writing, it was trading for just over $11 with a 24-hour trading volume of almost $332 million. Today, its token UNI has gained 7.13%.

If you want to know what Uniswap is, if it’s worth investing in, and some of the top places to buy Uniswap, you’ve come to the right place.

What is Uniswap?

Uniswap is a commonly used decentralized trading protocol, which makes it easier to trade DeFi tokens automatically. It launched in November 2018 and is an example of an AMM (automated market maker).

Uniswap is becoming more and more popular with the surge of the DeFi industry. Its goal is to ensure token trading stays automated and fully accessible to all token holders. At the same time, it wants to improve the efficiency of trading compared to what traditional exchanges have to offer.

Uniswap brings about greater efficiency by solving liquidity problems with automated solutions. It avoids the issues faced by early DEXs.

Should I buy Uniswap today?

Uniswap can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Uniswap price prediction

GOV Capital sees its price trajectory positively. They forecast growth to $55.73 in a year and to $394 in five years.

Wallet Investor begs to differ. This analyst predicts an impending drop from its current price to just $0.55. This translates to a loss of -95%.

