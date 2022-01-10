Zcash is a decentralized cryptocurrency focused on privacy and anonymity and one of today’s biggest gainers. This article explains what Zcash is in more detail, whether it’s worth investing in, and the top places to get Zcash today.

Top places to buy Zcash now

What is Zcash?

Zcash uses the zk-SNARK zero-knowledge proof technology that allows nodes on the network to verify transactions without revealing any sensitive information about those transactions.

Contrary to popular belief, the majority of cryptocurrencies on the market, including Bitcoin (BTC), are not anonymous, but rather pseudonymous.

They do not explicitly reveal the identities of their users, but each user has their own public address or addresses which can be traced back to them via the methods of data science and blockchain forensics.

Zcash transaction still have to be relayed via a public blockchain, but unlike pseudonymous cryptocurrencies, they do not reveal the sending and receiving addresses or the amount being sent.

There is an option, however, to reveal this data for the purposes of auditing or regulatory compliance.

Should I buy Zcash today?

Like all cryptocurrencies, Zcash is a volatile asset. Take all investment advice and price forecasts with a grain of salt and be prepared for the unexpected.

Zcash price prediction

According to Coin Price Forecast, 1 ZEC will trade for $271 at the end of 2022, coming to a year to year change of +83%. In the middle of this year, Coin Price expects to see $187 per 1 ZEC.

In the first half of next year, it will lose some value, falling to $261. In the second half, it will gain $20, closing the year at $281, which is +90% to the current price.

