ZEON Network is up by over 1,000% today: where to buy ZEON

ZEON will help users get access to cash without selling their crypto

ZEON Network (ZEON) has seen extreme volatility, with dips and recoveries leading to a 1,100% rally today. The price is currently $0.004267, and the DeFi project could have legs to rally further after today, given the prevailing bullish conditions in the wider crypto market.

To learn how and where to buy ZEON, as well as learning about ZEON Network itself, dive into the article below to get started.

How & where to buy ZEON Network in the UK and elsewhere

ZEON Network is available on many of the top cryptocurrency exchanges and broker sites. To start trading crypto today, sign up with one of the platforms we’ve suggested below. These sites are fully compliant with all the relevant regulations, meaning that your trades are protected by the financial authorities. Create an account and make a deposit today to begin your crypto investing journey.

We advise our readers to avoid DEXs (decentralised exchanges) if possible. Although they list many popular coins, they are typically not regulated, meaning that you’re unprotected in the event that something goes wrong.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy ZEON with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy ZEON with Binance today

What is ZEON Network?

ZEON Network is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform with the goal of keeping people invested in crypto. How does it manage this? ZEON offers cash loans that are approved near-instantly to crypto holders. Holders must deposit their crypto as collateral, at a loan-to-value ratio of 50%. They can then get access to cash if they need it without having to sell their coins, which can often lead to a tax bill.

ZEON also allows individuals to lend as part of these loans. This essentially removes a traditional middleman—the bank—and lets users get better rates on both ends of the trade.

Should I buy ZEON today?

ZEON provides an opportunity for day-traders to make a huge profit. With a series of dips to near-zero visible on the 24-hour chart, investors who captured these dips were rewarded with 100x returns. Opportunities like this don’t present themselves very often, so short-term traders might want to take a look.

ZEON 24-hour chart. Source: CoinMarketCap