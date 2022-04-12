After an impressive rally, Zilliqa has seen the market curse catch up to it. It’s one of the biggest losers on the charts today, having shed 14% of its value. Is it time to buy the dip?

Look no further than this short article for all the details about Zilliqa: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy Zilliqa now.

Top places to buy Zilliqa now

As ZIL is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ZIL using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ZIL right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Pancakeswap DEX

Head to Pancakeswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for ZIL

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ZIL.

What is Zilliqa?

Zilliqa is a public, permissionless blockchain that aims to achieve a high-speed transaction rate and offer high throughput. It seeks to solve the issue of blockchain speed and scalability using sharding as an L2 scaling solution.

Zilliqa is said to be the first public blockchain in the world to rely on a sharded network completely, which enables it to achieve a high transaction rate per second, solving the scalability issue.

As the blockchain grows and more shards are added, the transaction speed increases because each shard processes transactions individually. After processing, records are immediately added to the Zilliqa blockchain. No additional confirmation time is required.

Should I buy Zilliqa today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

Zilliqa price prediction

Based on Wallet Investor’s forecasts, a long-term increase is expected. They predict 1 ZIL will trade for $0.18 in 5 years. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around +64%. An investment of $100 made now might be worth $164 in 2027.

Zilliqa on social media