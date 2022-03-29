Zilliqa (ZIL) could accelerate gains by nearly 100% before any major sell-off

Zilliqa (ZIL) has shot up massively in the last few days. The coin gained nearly 100% in one single day, and while most investors were expecting an immediate pullback, bulls just kept the coin going and going. It seems there are no sellers for ZIL, and it is likely this will remain the case for a while. Here are some pointers:

The recent two-week rally by ZIL has been astonishing, to say the least.

At one point, the coin was up 225% in just seven days before retreating slightly.

We do not see any sell-off pressure, and ZIL could add another 100% in the near term.

Data Source: Tradingview

Zilliqa (ZIL) – Bulls are fully in charge

In most cases, when coins rally to the extent that ZIL has, it's natural to expect that there will be a pullback. But don’t bet on ZIL to do this in fact, bulls are in full control right now. We expect the gains to extend further to around $0.15 before there is any loss of momentum.

ZIL is currently trading at around $0.09. Although it has lost about 5% for the last 24 hours as some holders cash in, we expect the bullish momentum to resume. The $0.11 mark will be the most difficult for bulls to break through.

While we expect the current ZIL momentum to rise above that, if bulls are not able to break the resistance, ZIL will fall. But this will not be a huge pullback. In fact, it will be a modest pullback to $0.08 which will still put ZIL at an all-time high in 2022.

How to play the Zilliqa (ZIL) uptrend

Well, the best play here will be to buy. As for the short-term traders, close when the price hits $0.15. For long-term investors, the risk of a major sell-off after $0.15 will increase. It would be best to see if the coin hits that mark and then track the pullback before you buy.