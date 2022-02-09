The company wants to expand its blockchain team to 100 and is currently hiring personnel in senior positions.

The NFT-gaming space is seeing increased interest across the globe, with the explosion within the broader NFT ecosystem over 2021 likely to continue this year.

Mobile gaming giant Zynga is reportedly eyeing a huge entry into the blockchain space and the non-fungible token (NFT) space, according to a new report published on Wednesday.

The online gaming platform is expected to launch an NFT-based game as well as seal some exciting partnerships among other expansion plans, Axios reported .

Zynga is also said to be looking at expanding its blockchain staff, currently at 15, to about 100 by the end of the year. By this time, the gaming company is expected to launch an NFT-based game targeting whales- most likely a yield-focused offering.

The gaming project will not feature known Zynga brands such as Farmville, sources said.

Zynga's NFT plans…

– Growing team to 100, mulling acquisitions

– First game this year

– Won't use big Zynga brands

– Targeting existing NFT gamers who have "investor or whale" POV

– "don't want to assume that they want a super deep gameplay experience"https://t.co/qwg2ByBW8p — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) February 9, 2022

On the expansion move, Matt Wolf, Zynga’s head of blockchain, said the firm is looking to recruit senior staff to fill positions related to the upcoming project.

While the outlook wasn’t very clear at the moment, the company is exploring the space and is confident of jumping into the space, Wolf added in comments quoted by Axios.

The NFT market saw more than $20 billion in sales in the past year and the entry of major gaming providers like Zynga could catalyse more investment in the sector.