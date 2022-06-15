AAX Exchange To Share 1M USDT Rewards Through Fun “Crypto Summer” Events

Victoria, Seychelles, 15th June, 2022, Chainwire

AAX, the institutional-grade cryptocurrency exchange, is kicking off “Crypto Summer” with fun-filled crypto trading events that aim to disperse the doom and gloom of the emerging “crypto winter” with the prospect of some tantalizing rewards.

The wider cryptocurrency market has been in a tailspin lately as the value of digital assets falls amid fears of rising inflation and a worsening economy. That has raised the prospect of a new “crypto winter” falling upon us with the market seemingly heading towards a prolonged, bearish trend.

For those who maintain their faith in cryptocurrency, there’s every reason to believe the market will continue its cyclical trend and bounce back sooner or later. Historically, bitcoin has always been on an upward trajectory when bullish has seen a wide range of projects flourish, and major dips like the one we see today, therefore, provide a fantastic opportunity for believers to stack more quality tokens while prices are low.

AAC Crypto Summer Ahead

To celebrate this buying opportunity, AAX is launching a number of summer events designed to promote more optimism in the space and encourage its community to have fun trading the dips. To ensure the community remains engaged, it’s offering up to one million USDT in rewards to summer event participants.

One of the easiest challenges is to get friends to sign up to AAX’s fixed savings plans. For the duration of the event, which runs from now until 16:00 UTC Jun. 30, 2022, users can invite their friends to subscribe to any of AAX’s fixed savings products and earn rewards of up to 100% of the savings their friends generate, capped at a maximum of 150 USDT.

More rewards can be claimed through AAX’s sign up event. Community members simply have to invite their friends to register a new AAX account, and both individuals will be eligible for a 100 USDT reward. Last but not least, AAX is offering up to 300 USDT in rewards for participants in its Invite Friends battle.

“Markets may be bearish but at AAX we remain optimistic and determined to build out our products and continue to reach into new markets, and with this campaign we intend to share some of our optimism with our user base,” said Ben Caselin, VP of Global Marketing and Communications at AAX.

The events are open to both existing and new users of the AAX Exchange, with all participants required to complete KYC1 authentication to be eligible for the rewards.

END

About AAX

AAX is a top-tier crypto exchange that caters to a global audience, with a vision of bringing the benefits of crypto to everyone. Through an accessible range of products and by contributing to the conversation about crypto and culture, we aim to empower the estimated 96% of people worldwide who do not yet own Bitcoin and other digital assets to build better and more inclusive economies.

Favored by more than two million users in over 100 countries, AAX is the first exchange to use the Satoshi Standard (SATS) to drive the adoption of Bitcoin. We are also the first to be powered by LSEG Technology, offering high-yield savings packages, 100+ spot pairs, deeply liquid futures markets, regular discounts on major tokens and a range of on- and off-ramp products.

Aax.com

Contacts