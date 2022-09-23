Italian football giant AC Milan has partnered with MonkeyLeague, with the startup now the Rossoneri’s new NFT Gaming Partner.

Italian football club AC Milan, announced its partnership with MokeyLeague on Friday, September 23rd.

MonkeyLeague is a AAA-quality, web3 football game built on top of the Solana blockchain.

In the press release shared with Coinjournal, AC Milan said MonkeyLeague had become its official NFT gaming partner.

MonkeyLeague is a strategy-based football game where users build and manage their own dream team of at least six MonkeyPlayer NFTs. The players comprise a striker, defender, goalkeeper, and midfielder.

Users get to compete against real players and climb the league ranks. MonkeyBucks ($MBS) is the native token of the game, and MonkeyLeague has in-game assets that hold value in and out of the game.

While commenting on this latest development, Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan, said;

“We are thrilled to kick off this partnership with MonkeyLeague, a collaboration that allows us to strengthen our positioning in the field of digital innovation. We are particularly proud to be the first football club to partner with MonkeyLeague, bringing this game to our supporters around the world and offering them a new innovative way to engage with their favorite team.”

AC Milan revealed that the partnership also includes the creation of exclusive, Rossoneri-branded NFT game assets, wearables and special game tournaments. The two entities would also work together to co-market events, and a host of other exciting initiatives, such as club players playtesting the game.

MonkeyLeague would also work closely with AC Milan to launch a new collection of branded AC Milan NFT game assets, including new MonkeyPlayers, skins and Stadiums.

Oren Langberg, Head of Marketing & Partnerships at MonkeyLeague, said:

“Partnering with champions like AC Milan, an absolute iconic Club throughout football’s history is another testament to what we are building and where we are headed as a game and game studio. It also represents a key step in our plans to bridge the Web2 and Web3 worlds.”

MonkeyLeague said it would launch its initial MonkeyPlayer NFT breeding season in partnership with AC Milan.

AC Milan concluded that as part of the agreement, it would be sponsoring a number of high-profile future MonkeyLeague esports tournaments that would bring together the game’s best players from around the world to play in hotly-contested matches.