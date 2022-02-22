The live ALPINE price today is just under $7 with a 24-hour trading volume of $656.3 million. It has added almost a third to its value after Alpine revealed the A522, its 2022 blue and pink challenger. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ALPINE, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy ALPINE now

As ALPINE is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ALPINE using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ALPINE right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for ALPINE

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ALPINE.

What is ALPINE?

The token of Alpine F1 Team Fan, which runs on BSC, was designed to revolutionize the fan experience for all BWT Alpine F1 Team supporters.

The token empowers BWT Alpine F1® Team fans to participate in team voting polls, hunt digital collectibles, purchase NFTs, and enjoy gamification features linked to fan rewards or great experiences.

Token holders can take part in voting sessions on the Binance Fan Token platform and stake their BWT Alpine F1 Team NFTs for fan rewards, digital collectibles, and more. They have access to signed merchandise, meet-and-greet with BWT Alpine F1® Team drivers, and more.

In the future, they will be able to access multiple gamification features on the Binance Fan Token Platform.

Should I buy ALPINE today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

ALPINE price prediction

Price Prediction is bullish on ALPINE, predicting it will reach at least $9 this year, up to $11 with the average trading price of $9.24. 1 ALPINE will trade for at least $13.60 in 2023. Next year, it can go up to $15.88 with the average price of around $14.

In 2024, the price of one token is expected to reach a minimum of $19.59. It could go up to $23.15.

