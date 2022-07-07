Angle Protocol partners with Plenty to bring agEUR to the Tezos ecosystem

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, 7th July, 2022, Chainwire

Popular Euro stablecoin on Ethereum, agEUR can now be bridged to Tezos ecosystem through the Plenty bridge. Users can access the bridge at plentydefi.com/bridge and bridge their agEUR from Ethereum to Tezos.

Along with the agEUR.e, the bridged token on Tezos , Plenty has also launched a Euro stable pair agEUR.e-EURl and a farm to incentivise the liquidity on their decentralized exchange.

Tezos users can now send and trade Euros with very low fees. This is however just a first step. Plenty has partnered with Angle Protocol , a decentralized stablecoin protocol, to unlock the full potential of Tezos by solidifying agEUR as the market’s leading Euro stablecoin, useful across a wide range of DeFi use cases including buying NFTs or salary compensation.

Building a permissionless money layer on Tezos

In November 2021, Angle Protocol launched agEUR, which has become one of the biggest Euro stablecoin in the market. The core idea behind building Angle and agEUR is to build permissionless and uncensorable money layers for blockchains.

While Angle was mostly thought for EVM compatible blockchains, its scope and target should go far beyond. Tezos, as one of the most actively used blockchains focused on security, scalability, and most of all energy efficiency, has rapidly been seen as an ideal place to make agEUR available. Now that it’s live, we’re one step closer to making the idea of a truly decentralized and composable financial infrastructure a reality.

