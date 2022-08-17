APENFT to Support Potential Ethereum Hard Fork and NFT Trading on the New Chain

Singapore, Singapore, 17th August, 2022, Chainwire

APENFT Marketplace has announced support for the Ethereum 2.0 Merge and its potential hard fork on Wednesday, August 10, which will help NFT trading on the new Ethereum chain welcome all NFT projects that side with the fork.

The merge is expected to occur in late September, according to sources. The consensus mechanism upgrade has become the topic of heated debate within the crypto community. These discussions have paved the way for a hard fork of the ETHPoW blockchain as some community users prefer ETHPoW over ETHPoS.

“As the Founder of a PoS blockchain, I believe that PoW has its own unique value,” H.E. Justin Sun , Founder of TRON said. “In fact, the industry may have underestimated the value of Ethereum as the only PoW smart contract blockchain. We’ve witnessed the consensus mechanism of PoW as a key factor driving the expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem, and we are seeing strong support from the community to its continued development.”

Another reason APENFT Marketplace intends to fully support the potential Ethereum hard fork is to promote the diversity of the crypto market ecosystem. This will protect the crypto community’s interest after the merge and allow NFTs to trade on the new chain while also being able to use the forked token. Meanwhile, it will partner with NFT teams, wallet teams, and ecosystem builders that support the Ethereum fork and improve the NFT ecosystem on ETHPoW.

APENFT Marketplace, being the first decentralized NFT platform that declared its support for the Ethereum hard fork, is a long-standing NFT platform on the TRON chain and has been expanding with the full backing of the TRON ecosystem. Through Developer Sprint and the TRON 101 project, the platform has attracted over 100 NFT projects since its MainNet launch. Generous funding and impressive project launch services for developers and NFT creators have been offered.

Established in the TRON ecosystem, APENFT Marketplace strives to supply exceptional services for users. In the case of an Ethereum hard fork, the platform will be upgraded to a version compatible with the ETHPoW chain. This will allow users of the Ethereum ecosystem with a diverse range of options and shape a more inclusive NFT market.

About APENFT

Officially registered in Singapore on March 29, 2021, APENFT is backed by the underlying technology of the TRON blockchain, with additional support from the world’s largest distributed storage system BitTorrent File System (BTFS). At the core of our mission, APENFT aims to facilitate the creator economy while catalyzing both financial and cultural inclusion in the metaverse. Our vision is to integrate both the virtual and the real worlds seamlessly. APENFT Foundation is the world’s first NFT art foundation that realizes crossover purchases. We aim to bridge conversations between stakeholders in the traditional art world and the digital art community emerging around NFTs, promote inclusiveness and diversity, broaden our multimedia audience, and increase all members’ engagement. In the future, our collection will be made available to the entire community through a series of curated online exhibitions in the metaverse.

