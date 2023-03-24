Aptos Labs has partnered with NBCUniversal’s Universal Pictures to release a Web3 game for the Dracula movie Renfield.

Players stand a chance to win several prizes, including digital collectibles.

Renfield will be released in theaters on 14 April 2023.

Layer 1 blockchain platform Aptos has announced a new Web3 game based on the “Renfield”, a horror-comedy starring Nicholas Cage and Nicholas Hoult.

The Hollywood venture for Aptos comes as part of a collaboration with NBCUniversal, the parent company of Universal Pictures, the Aptos Labs team revealed on Friday.

Aptos goes to Hollywood 😎 We're bringing movies to the Web3 era with FREE RENFIELD The Game, based on the horror-comedy Renfield! 🧛🎮 We joined forces with @NBCUniversal to pull fans deeper into Dracula’s universe. Cinema magic meets Web3 innovation – brought to life by… pic.twitter.com/74M4rEhmSQ — Aptos (@Aptos_Network) March 24, 2023

Renfield the Web3 game is on Aptos

Renfield is a vampire-themed movie that has Nicholas Cage starring as the centuries-long Count Dracula, and Aptos’ game offers players a chance for an immersive experience into the vampire’s universe, with a chance to win various prizes.

“NBCUniversal chose Aptos to bring FREE RENFIELD to life with digital collectibles, so fans can savor every last drop of the Renfield universe,” the Aptos team tweeted.

Among the prizes on offer with the free Renfield game are movie-inspired digital collectibles, custom Dracula inspired-jewelry, 24 carat gold bug jewelry, vintage Dracula film posters and a rare 1967 Dracula horror-themed pinball machine.

According to Aptos Labs, the game is currently open to residents in 50 states in the United States, including the District of Columbia. Only legal residents aged 18 or older are allowed. Renfield will be in theaters on 14 April 2023.

It’s the real f*cking Dracula and he’s one sucky boss🧛🏼‍♂️! Watch the new trailer for #RenfieldMovie, only in theaters April 14th. Get your tickets today: https://t.co/g9Sw3BlHBf pic.twitter.com/d0OsauyFtd — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) March 22, 2023

Aptos Labs has over the past several months grown to be one of the biggest platforms for Web3 gaming developers.

In February this year, they debuted a new Software Development Kit (SDK) offering game developers tools that enhance interoperability and transparency in the gaming ecosystem. This followed its partnership with NPIXEL, a leading South Korea-based game developer, in November 2022.

The platform also has partnerships with digital payments provider MoonPay and Google Cloud.