Australian broker Eightcap launches over 250 new crypto derivatives

Australian CFD broker Eightcap is gunning for the top spot in the crypto derivatives market, having just launched a new range of more than 250 MetaTrader-compatible CFDs and derivative products. The award-winning platform will now be able to compete with both CFD brokers and derivatives exchanges around the world.

A range of crypto cross pairs, crypto indices, and payment options make Eightcap a competitive option, and a professional and quick withdrawals process will help to position the broker as a beacon of stability in an industry plagued by regulatory hurdles, withdrawal limits, and other restrictions which can make life for retail traders difficult.

Eightcap’s CEO, Joel Murphy, said: “Our vision at Eightcap is to provide a new home for Crypto derivative traders by providing an unparalleled offering that includes the largest crypto derivative library paired with ultra-low spreads and fast withdrawal options.” Murphy went on to allude to the regulatory woes faced by crypto exchanges around the world, offering up Eightcap as an alternative: “The regulatory issues crypto exchanges such as Binance are facing means traders are left with unnecessary worries about their funds and if they can withdraw them. With us, Crypto derivative traders can have a seamless experience from the moment they open an account to when they want to withdraw their funds.”

Businesses like Binance also came under fire from Eightcap’s Director of Operations, Marcus Fetherston, who added: “The Eightcap offering focuses solely on creating regulated leveraged derivative trading opportunities for Cryptocurrency traders, that offers more security than traditional offshore exchange platforms. We are thrilled to provide a solution that meets the needs of crypto derivative traders so that they can gain the best possible trading experience.”

One of Eightcap’s primary goals with the new launch is to increase the availability of crypto derivatives with tight spreads available to retail traders. The new features are coupled with Eightcap’s regulatory compliance and airtight security, creating an all-in-one solution for crypto traders.

