Automata Network, a decentralised middleware service protocol in the Polkadot ecosystem, has introduced a free to use private Remote Procedure Call (RPC) relay designed to align privacy protection for Web3.

The platform’s 1RPC announced today is a free-to-use private RPC relay Automata Network says will help protect end-users from potential threats amid Web3 growth.

3/ Careless exposure of metadata means your IP address, device information, and diff wallets associated with the same account can be deduced 😩 These can give away your off-chain identity 👉🏻 and makes it easier for you to be a target of phishing scams/social engineering attacks — Automata Network | We're hiring! (@AutomataNetwork) September 26, 2022

1RPC and Web3 privacy protection

That Remote Procedure Calls (RPCs) are critical in the blockchain space is no doubt.

Decentralised applications (dApps) communicate with the blockchain via RPC nodes, with users then able to access and interact across the network for actions such as viewing balances or creating a transaction. But the requests getting shared via the RPC provider can leave a user’s metadata exposed.

The threats to user data are possible across any of the interactions within the space, including bidding for NFTs. Automata Network’s 1RPC could prove critical in embedding crucial privacy for users.

Mainly, 1RPC offers a shielded technical design for protections like ‘do not track’ and ‘anti-phishing’ – key benefits for users in terms of safeguarding personal data and self-sovereignty.

“The radical thing about Web3 is that you can build a better alternative to the status quo any time. It’s why we launched 1RPC as a free relay to bring more users into the privacy-conscious culture we want to foster for the industry…,” said Deli Gong, co-founder at Automata Network.

1RPC will offer one-click privacy protection, with support across numerous leading blockchain platforms.

As per Automata Network, the technology is supported on AltLayer, Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Gear, Kusama, Polkadot, and Polygon among others.