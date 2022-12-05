Avalanche rose by 4% on Monday.

Avalanche onboarded Alibaba Cloud and will use the latter’s suite of products.

The cryptocurrency remains largely bearish.

Avalanche price (AVAX/USD) gained more than 4% on Monday amid positive cryptocurrency news. A bear momentum has subdued the token of the Avalanche protocol for quite a while. Monday’s rally could offer hopes that AVAX will overcome a projected drop to below $10. The cryptocurrency traded at $14.07 as of press time.

Investors may have rekindled hopes for the DeFi protocol days after getting the nod from Alibaba Cloud. The subset of e-commerce giant Alibaba expanded its developer tools and cloud technology to the Avalanche blockchain. Avalanche users will be able to build products, launch validator nodes, keep custody, and share resources via Alibaba Cloud in Asia. The developers can also use the suite of products offered by Alibaba Cloud to enhance their products and meet demand.

The latest announcement comes amid a slow DeFi activity that has cost platforms such as Avalanche. According to data aggregator DefiLlama, the total value locked on DeFi protocols stands at $42.83 billion. The volume is a decline from $54.11 billion in the last 30 days. It also compares to $170.01 billion TVL at the start of the year. With the low activity, tokens of associated platforms have crashed sharply this year. AVAX has subsequently lost 90% of its value from the all-time high.

AVAX stays bearish despite an improved momentum

AVAX/USD Chart by TradingView

From the technical outlook, AVAX price is rising along the 20-day moving averages. The MACD indicator shows improving momentum for the cryptocurrency, although it is still bearish.

The longer-term market bias is bearish for AVAX. The 50-day MA is the next level to watch. A recovery above the MA could take AVAX to $19 and $21 next.

Should you buy AVAX now?

Despite the latest gains, buying AVAX now could be premature. The bear market remains in place, despite the latest recoveries. Should buyers fail to capitalise on the current gains, $10 remains in sight for a potential price bottom.

