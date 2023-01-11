Avalanche price soared more than 16% after Ava Labs announced new partnership with the Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Avalanche will launch validator tools and its Subnet deployment feature on the AWS Marketplace.

Ava Labs joins the AWS Activate and AWS Partner Network (APN).

Avalanche price jumped more than 16% on Wednesday afternoon after Ava Labs, the company helping to build the Avalanche blockchain, revealed a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

At the time of writing, the native token AVAX was trading at $14.93, up 16.6% in the past 24 hours. Avalanche is currently trading 31% up over the past week.

The upside for the AVAX token followed the Ava Labs and AWS partnership news, with the collaboration between the two companies set to accelerate blockchain adoption for enterprises, institutions, and governments.

The partnership allows Avalanche users access to an easy infrastructure to deploy and manage nodes, the companies said.

Bringing Avalanche Subnets to AWS Marketplace

In a press release published on Wednesday, the companies said the collaboration will also strengthen the layer-1 blockchain network as well as increase its flexibility for developers.

AWS will support Avalanche’s network infrastructure and decentralised applications (dApps) ecosystem, which will include one-click node deployment via the AWS Marketplace.

“I’m proud that we’ve implemented a protocol that can accommodate millions of participants with near-instant finality,” said Emin Gün Sirer, founder and CEO of Ava Labs. “Our work with Amazon can accelerate the positive impact of Avalanche,” he added.

The partnership also means Avalanche nodes can now run in AWS GovCloud, while Ava Labs joins the AWS Partner Network (APN) and AWS Activate, the latter helping bring the benefits of AWS to the Avalanche ecosystem.

“AWS Activate is an excellent resource for developers to bring apps to the masses with Avalanche’s trailblazing speed, security, and scalability at their core,” John Wu, President of Ava Labs, said in a statement.

With this affiliation, enterprises, institutions and governments can seamlessly launch custom Subnets, with the process involving only a few clicks, Avalanche wrote in a Medium post.

The blockchain platform will make this possible through integration of Subnet deployment, its scaling feature, as a managed service on the AWS Marketplace. Subnets help scale the Avalanche blockchain by diverting traffic, with users leveraging the functionality through the staking of AVAX.

AWS connects over 100,000 partners and is available in more than 150 countries.