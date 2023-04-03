Crypto gambling has become increasingly popular among crypto enthusiasts over the past years. And BC.GAME ensures that its users can experience crypto gambling at its finest.

Launched in 2017, BC.GAME is a crypto casino that gathers tens of millions of users monthly. It is no surprise that the platform is among the most popular crypto casinos all over the world. Furthermore, in 2022, BC.GAME won the “Crypto Casino of the Year” award offered by Sigma Awards.

BC.GAME is always focusing on innovation and offering a positive user experience. For the Bitcoin casino , its users come first, and keeping them incentivized is how BC.GAME manages to maintain and even grow its audience.

Crypto Gambling at Its Finest

Ever since launching, BC.GAME has constantly focused on delivering a high-quality and extensive product to crypto enthusiasts. Being a global Bitcoin casino, BC.GAME gathers worldwide users around a platform that offers thousands of games and sports and always aims to keep users incentivized through several benefits.

Currently, BC.GAME is ranked #2 in its category, exceeding 15 million active users monthly. During February 2023, the platform gathered 22.2 million users thanks to its features and events.

BC.GAME always aims high, and this is easily visible when it comes to the games it offers. Currently, the platform offers over 10,000 gambling games, including live games, such as live poker tables. The crypto casino always ensures that users have plenty of games to choose from, including the most popular ones, such as roulette, dice, slots, blackjack, and many more, all available in original and adapted versions.

Furthermore, BC.GAME allows users to experience sports betting, with over 80 sports supported, including the most popular ones (soccer, Esports, tennis), as well as local sports (lacrosse and cricket).

Furthermore, BC.GAME always makes sure that its users can pay in several cryptocurrencies. At the moment, the crypto casino supports over 150 cryptocurrencies, with plenty of new tokens being added constantly.

For instance, in March 2023, BC.GAME has added 5 new cryptocurrencies to its portfolio: Internet Computer (ICP), Theta Network (THETA), Theta Fuel (TFUEL), Arbitrum (ARB), and Optimism (OP).

The Power of Incentives

BC.GAME has most certainly understood the power of incentives for worldwide crypto gamblers. Thus, the crypto casino constantly organizes numerous events where players can win significant awards. Moreover, BC.GAME offers several types of bonuses for users who complete specific requirements. For example, 2 of the most remarkable events are the Grand Tour Tournament and the Drops & Wins event.

Grand Tour Tournament

Available between March 1, 2023, and April 26, 2023, the Grand Tour Tournament has a total prize pool of $100,000. The event is divided into 8 phases, currently being in the 4th phase, called Blooming Luck. The event will have 600 winners, and the grand prizes range between $1,600 and $2,500.

There are 177 games included in the Grand Tour Tournament, and players who aim to participate should play at least one of them and get high scores so that they rank high on the leaderboard. The minimum bet for the event is $0.2 or the closest higher bet available in some specific games.

Drops & Wins Tournament

The Drops & Wins Tournament is available between February 8, 2023, at 19:01, and May 3, 2023, at 18:59. The event has 2 main categories: Drops & Wins (Slots) and Drops & Wins (Live Casino). The list of available games is updated periodically, and the leaderboard is updated in real-time.

The Drops & Wins Tournament has a monthly prize pool of $1,000,000, with weekly prize pools of $62,000 and $63,000, respectively. The prizes are distributed according to the leaderboard, and if 2 players have the same score, the one who got the score first will rank higher.

During the Drops & Wins Tournament, there will be thousands of players rewarded. For instance, for the second event category, Drops & Wins (Live Casino), there are 1,300 players rewarded weekly. The minimum bets range between $1 and $25, depending on the games played.

