Best cryptocurrencies with a market cap of above $500 million

Market cap is one of the most important metrics to watch when deciding which crypto assets to buy. Typically, investors prefer coins with a lower market cap since there is potential for growth. But sometimes, it may help to choose coins with a mid-range market cap. Here is why:

Mid-range cap coins are often tried and tested in the market

A market cap of above $500 million may also suggest the project is legit

There is still a lot of growth potential with a mid-range market cap too.

Well, if you are hunting for coins with a mid-range market cap, we have a top 3 list below that should interest you:

1 Inch Network (1INCH)

The 1inch Network (1INCH) is an innovative decentralized ecosystem that was built to power the DeFi revolution. The project is designed to aggregate liquidity across a wide range of DEXs. This gives users the chance to trade various crypto assets with very minimal slippage.

Data Source: Tradingview

1Inch also offers cross-chain liquidity aggregation, making it one of the most powerful DEX protocols in the world. It is a legitimate project with a proven track record in the market already.

Yearn Finance (YFI)

Yearn Finance (YFI) is a yield farming protocol that also doubles up as a DEX aggregator as well. It is one of the most recognizable projects in DeFi. Ever since its launch, Yearn Finance has attracted massive investments in its ecosystem. We have also seen the launch of brand-new innovative products on the network over the past few months.

Synthetix (SNX)