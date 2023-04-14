Binance says the NFT will offer fans an opportunity to connect with their clubs during the tournament.

Fans need to register and complete KYC before unlocking the NFT.

The NFT will among other benefits give holders access to the soon-to-be launched gamified platform Fanverse.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform and leading blockchain infrastructure provider, has teamed up with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to launch the first-ever NFT of Brasileirão Assaí.

“We believe crypto and blockchain are the future of money and the internet, bringing indisputable benefits to people, especially in developing countries,” Guilherme Nazar, the country manager for Binance in Brazil, said in a press release.

The partnership with CBF will not just offer Brazilian football fans a chance to connect with their favourite clubs, but also an opportunity to learn about crypto. The NFT project will help these fans take advantage of the benefits of crypto and blockchain technology, Nazar added.

NFT holders to win collectibles and other perks

The Brasileirão Assaí, or the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, is a top football tournament in Brazil and the NFT initiative is targeted at enhancing match experience for fans. The NFT Season Pass is claimable for free by fans who follow three simple steps, Binance noted in a their announcement.

Starting Friday, 14 April 2023, fans can redeem a serial code for the NFT by registering at the Brasileirão Assaí website. After accessing the Binance NFT landing page and registering on Binance, interested fans will proceed to complete a KYC process before unlocking the NFT.

The NFT will offer other unique perks to football lovers in the country, including access to the gamified platform Fanverse, lower trading fees on Binance and discounts on courses offered by CBF.

NFT holders will also participate in tournament related voting polls and match predictions where top performers stand a chance to win unique prizes, collectibles, and tickets.

Brasileirão Assaí will begin on Saturday, 15 April 2023.