Bitcoin Cash has rejected a decline below $110

The price of the cryptocurrency has been tied to macro events

BCH is eyeing a breakout as bear weakness abates

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD remains resilient despite a bear market. More often, Bitcoin Cash’s price movement has been related to that of Bitcoin. The former, a hard fork of Bitcoin, has been hit by macro events that have dampened its price.

As of press time, Bitcoin was struggling to retain $19,000. The price action highlights the impact of potential tighter economies on the largest cryptocurrency. BCH was slightly bullish, adding 1.51% in the last 24 hours. The token was barely attempting to rise above $120. But looking at the technical side, buyers have something to smile about for BCH.

BCH rejects decline below $110, highlighting a potential bottom level

On the chart below, BCH has established support at $110. Bulls have defended the $110 level since July. While the bears remain in control, as indicated by the trendline and moving averages, the selling pressure is abating. BCH price has slightly risen above the descending trendline at a potential breakout zone. The price action shows buyers slowly winning against bears at the support zone.

Source – TradingView

The MACD indicator remains in the bear zone. However, the indicator shows that the bearish momentum is weakening. The view could be strengthened if bulls manage to take BCH above the moving averages. In that case, we will consider a sufficient breakout to issue a bull call on the cryptocurrency.

Concluding thoughts

Bitcoin Cash token is starting to pull bullish moves despite a largely bear market. Bulls have rejected attempts by bears to take the price below the $110 support. With that in mind, we consider $110 as a probable bottom on BCH. The price is attractive if you are looking to hold in the long term. A bullish breakout could usher in more buyers.