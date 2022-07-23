Bitgert price prediction as the BRISE recovery stalls

The Bitgert price rebound has cooled as other cryptocurrency prices recoil. BRISE is trading at $0.00000045, which is about 12% below the highest point this week. Other popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Safemoon have also retreated.

What is Bitgert?

Bitgert is a relatively small blockchain that seeks to become a leading blockchain platform for developers to build decentralised applications (dApps). Like Ethereum, developers can use it to build apps in all industries like decentralised finance (DeFi), metaverse, NFT, and gaming.

Bitgert aims to do all that while achieving a substantial scale and without substantial fees. According to its website, Bitgert’s transactions cost less than $0.0001. This means that it can handle millions of transactions for less than $10.

Bitgert has also created a crypto wallet that acts as a gateway to decentralised blockchain applications. The app is easy to use, has substantial security features, and has diverse features. Bigert recently introduced USDC and USDT . BRISE is the native token for Bitgert.

Still, in all these, Bitgert faces numerous challenges. For example, its ecosystem is significantly smaller than that of other larger platforms like Solana, BNB, and Ethereum. At the same time, there are many upcoming projects like Kadena and Optimism that have all features that Bitgert has.

Most importantly, Burgert may not have the millions of dollars to incentivise developers to build apps. For example, Avalanche has over $500 million in funds to incentivise developers.

All this explains why Bitgert has a significantly small ecosystem than the other projects. DappRadar does not record any application created using the technology. The same is true with DeFi Llama, a platform that tracks all DeFi projects.

Bitgert price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the BRISE price has bounced back in the past few days. It has risen by about 70% from its lowest level this year. The coin is being supported by the ascending trendline that is shown in black. It has also moved slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that the bullish trend will continue as long as the coin is above this trendline. If this happens, the next key level to watch will be at this month’s high of $0.00000050.