NFT Inspect is a web-based app and browser extension for Web3 and NFTs.

JVH Technology Inc. has acquired full ownership of the Social Intelligence application.

Co-founder Stefan Mai and Evan King have left the project to pursue other interests within the industry.

Blockchain technology firm JVH Technology Inc. has acquired web-based app and browser extension NFT Inspect, continuing its focus on advancing adoption of NFTs despite negative market conditions.

The acquisition marks a new chapter for NFT Inspect, with a new team taking over just over three months after the platform put brakes on plans to shut down amid the crypto winter. NFT Inspect teased the acquisition in a tweet on Monday.

We are thrilled to announce that NFTInspect has been acquired by a new ownership team. The new leaders boast deep roots in the NFT & Web3 space, this pivotal moment signals a promising resurgence for NFTInspect. pic.twitter.com/fZR4qOF7TT — Inspect (@nftinspect) March 27, 2023

JVH to promote Web3 and NFTs adoption

NFT Inspect is a top Web3 social intelligence application and NFT hub with over 100,000 users, attracting a growing community as more people seek to tap into revenue-generating protocols.

“We are thrilled to have acquired such a remarkable and popular Web3 project,” said JVH Head of Business Allan Satim.

“Inspect has already established an exceptional community, and we are excited to integrate additional resources into the Inspect ecosystem while placing strong emphasis on community involvement and the fundamental principles of Web3,” he added in a press release.

Satim noted that Inspect is a major player within the NFT and SocialFi ecosystem, and the acquisition is an opportunity to expand on its growth. JVH plans to integrate other crypto, SocialFi and Web3 projects, bringing new revenue-generating opportunities and giving more value to the community.

According to the JVH, NFT Inspect founders Evan King and Stefan Mai will be transitioning to new projects.