About the BOUNTYKINDS NFT PUBLIC SALE

BOUNTYKINDS is a Web3 Metaverse game currently under development and is scheduled for official release this year on the Binance Chain, with its Alpha Test release this coming April, and its Beta Test release that follows soon after.

Due to the efforts of its development team, BOUNTYKINDS will be available on the mainnet for all Alpha test ticket holders, paving way for more players to be able to join the testing phase. To celebrate this, BOUNTYKINDS will be holding a second Public Sale as a love letter to their community who has been supportive since the initial stages of its project. This public sale will start from March 23, 2023 (9:00 AM UTC) and will last for almost a week, until March 29, 2023 (9:00 AM UTC). It will be selling exclusive package deals that consist of special upgraded Character and Weapon NFTs – special early bird rewards, energy token benefits, and much more awaits those who will purchase their NFTs during this special sale and join during the start of our official Alpha test release.

BOUNTYKINDS as a Game

Brought to inception by a team of players who see that there is room for improvement with the current state of Play-to-Earn blockchain gaming, BOUNTYKINDS will be a game built on the premise of creating a world where players can keep on having fun while grinding to obtain different characters and weapons, to the point where they would keep on wanting to immerse in the game’s engaging open-world environment.

The game itself will consist of multiple game genres such as all-time classics like board games, map adventure games, fan-favorites such as role-playing games (RPG) or in-demand games such as first-person shooting (FPS) games or battle royale MOBA games. These games and its areas will be determined by both players and developers, heavily putting emphasis on the “Contribute-to-Earn”, the main philosophy the project is promising to uphold with its triple token system.

The main tokens that will sustain its blockchain gaming ecosystem are the following: the governance token BOUNTYKINDS World DAO ($BKWD); the utility token, ($YU); and the Forbidden Fruit Energy token ($FFE). The latter two tokens are both listed on multiple platforms and are currently available for swapping on the BOUNTYKINDS Official Website or token platforms such as PancakeSwap.

The BOUNTYKINDS universe is going to be dictated by this unique achievement system where all contributions to the game would be quantified and scaled to a number. This number will decide the intricate reward values that come with playing the game. The goal of BOUNTYKINDS lies in bringing gamers from various cultures together, regardless of whether they are in the real world or in the blockchain space.

BOUNTYKINDS Public Sale NFT Package List

1) Blue Character Sphere ×3 & Blue Weapon Sphere×3 & 1 α-ticket +100FFE(Energy token)

2) Blue Character Sphere & Blue Weapon Sphere

3) Blue Character Sphere & Yellow Weapon Sphere

4) Blue Character Sphere & Green Weapon Sphere

5) Blue Character Sphere ×3

Game Necessity: The Alpha Ticket

Alpha Tickets are like your key to the game – without it, you cannot start the BOUNTYKINDS gaming experience. Those who do not possess an alpha ticket must wait till the Beta phase or the official release of the game, or else they won’t be able to use the Character NFTs they possess. As one of the many alpha player perks, those joining the alpha version get to benefit from the higher quest rewards and better item drops.

Game Essential: Character Sphere

Spheres are GACHA item NFTs unique to the BOUNTYKINDS universe. These spheres can conjure Character NFTs and Weapon NFTs by being thrown into the GACHA (Wormhole). The sphere color determines the rarity of the NFTs that will come out from it. Characters and weapons adds an entirely new dimension to your gameplay, and is quintessential for

