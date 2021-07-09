Blockmason Link is up 100% today: here is where to buy BLINK coin

Blockmason Link tokens are one of the top performing cryptocurrency assets today. This article tells you everything you need to know before you invest in Blockmason Link coin.

Read this article to find out the crucial information you need when investing in Blockmason Link crypto. From what the project is and how it works, to its investment prospects for the future and our BLINK coin price prediction, we have all the facts you need.

For those of you who want to buy Blockmason Link tokens right now, scroll down to the section immediately below. There, you can find our analysts’ list of the two best places to buy Blockmason Link coin in the UK and elsewhere.

How & where to buy Blockmason Link coin online

To buy, sell and trade Blockmason Link tokens, simply sign up to one of the recommended platforms below, deposit funds and purchase coins.

We have reviewed all of the top options and have settled on the two below as the best platforms to buy and sell BLINK crypto right now:

What is Blockmason Link?

It is a cryptocurrency project, and BLINK is the platform’s native token.

Blockmason Link has a clear, central aim: to create conventional web-based Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for any smart contract written on the blockchain. So, this means that any software capable of using a web API can utilise the Link app without needing to use special tools or libraries.

In short, it makes the whole API creation process simple, with minimal specialist blockchain knowledge required.

Investors have clearly been encouraged by the project today, as evidenced by the fact that BLINK coin trading volume is up by nearly 90% to a shade under $10 million.

Should I buy BLINK coin?

If you buy into the premise of the project, and you are looking for a high-risk, high-reward asset to occupy a small segment of your investment portfolio, Blockmason Link coin could be a good choice.

However, make sure you are aware of the potential volatility that comes with investing in cryptocurrencies. Conduct all of the necessary due diligence to inform your investment and make sure you aren’t left wanting if the market turns against you.

Blockmason Link price prediction 2021

Here is our BLINK price forecast: our analysts project that BLINK coin could be worth up to $0.011 by the end of the year, which is a marked rise on its current market valuation.