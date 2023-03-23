BNB Chain launches phase 2 of its online Bootcamp-Hackathon-Incubator program

BNB Chain is the world’s largest smart contract blockchain in terms of daily active users.

It is conducting an online Bootcamp-Hackathon-Incubator program running for six months.

The blockchain has launched the second phase of the program

BNB Chain has launched Zero2Hero Hackathon, the second phase of its online Bootcamp-Hackathon-Incubator program that started its initial phase in February and focuses on accelerating Web3 development.

The Zero2Hero hackathon will run from April 17 to May 14. It has support from Google Cloud, Tencent Cloud, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Zero2Hero Hackathon

The hackathon will feature seven tracks: Infra & Scalability, DeFi, Cross-chain, NFT, Gamify & Metaverse, SocialFi, Innovation, and Greenfeld.

The first, second, and third positions will be rewarded $15K, 6K, and $4K respectively. In addition, the 1st place winner for each track will get a ticket to the incubator program giving them more exposure.

The hackathon will provide nearly 20 technical workshops allowing hackers to learn the latest technologies. Hackers will also have free access to dev resources like node and cloud services.

Advancing the blockchain industry

The Zero2Hero Hackathon aims at bringing together blockchain developers and professionals from around the world to cooperate on solutions and projects that will help advance the blockchain industry.

Commenting about the hackathon, the head of developer relations at BNB Chain said:

“As part of the 6-month Builder Series, the Zero2Hero Hackathon is an exciting opportunity for developers to showcase their skills and compete with the best in the industry. With the support of our strategic technology partners, including AWS, Google Cloud and Tencent Cloud, as well as our Web3 partners such as Chainlink Labs and Axelar, we are excited to bring together a community of talented developers and innovative projects.”

BNB Chain has been at the forefront of advancing Web3 solutions and it has partnered with several leading companies. For example, it has partnered with Chainlink Labs as the official Oracle Partner, Automata Network as the official Privacy Partner, Tea as the official Dev Tool, RSS3 as the official On-chain & off-chain Social Content Aggregator, PolyhedraZK as the official Infrastructure Provider and Nodereal as the official Node Provider. Other are Axelar, Port3, and Polyhedra which are supporting BNB Chain’s Cross-chain project.