Crypto exchange Bybit is partnering with Actant, a trading solutions provider that provides services to clients such as investment banks and hedge funds, to offer the best first-in-class trading tools to both institutional and retail traders.

The collaboration, which targets professional traders, sees Bybit fully integrated with the Actant platform. It means Actant can now provide its full range of trading tools to Bybit, including risk management, automation, and quoting.

“I’m confident this partnership will benefit both our institutional and retail clients,” Ben Zhou, a co-founder and CEO of Bybit said in a press release .

Following the partnership, Actant users can now also trade and clear on the Bybit exchange..

“Actant, as an industry leader, is a natural fit for Bybit, and we are excited to combine their institutional-grade tools with our deep liquidity and ultra-fast 100K TPS matching engine. This partnership will allow users of both our platforms to benefit from the exponential growth of the crypto derivatives market, and strengthen both parties’ positions as market leaders,” he added.

Bybit, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, was established in March 2018. The company’s growth over the last few two years has seen it strike major partnerships, including Formula One team Oracle Red Bull Racing, and German soccer giants Borussia Dortmund.