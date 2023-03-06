Bybit suspends USD payments via bank transfer
$MCADE presale is now live!
Start
$MCADE presale is now live!
Start
Home Latest Cryptocurrency News Bybit suspends USD payments via bank transfer

Bybit suspends USD payments via bank transfer

By Benson Toti - min read
  • USD payments suspension impacts both national and international bank transfers.
  • Bybit will also pause USD withdrawals as from 10 March 2023.
  • Customers can however continue to buy crypto with credit or debit cards.

Bybit, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, will be suspending the US dollar (USD) payment option “until further notice,” a notice issued to customers on Saturday detailed.

The move follows a similar one taken earlier this year by Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. CoinJournal highlighted Binance’s announcement in early February, and recently reported on how crypto-friendly bank Silvergate has increasingly found itself in trouble amid concerns about its solvency.

Bybit suspends USD deposits and withdrawals

According to the crypto platform, the suspension of USD deposits is down to service outages involving a partner. The exchange will also be halting USD withdrawals beginning 10 March 2023.

We have temporarily suspended USD deposits via Wire Transfer (including SWIFT) due to service outages from our end-point processing partner until further notice,” the crypto exchange notified its customers.

While users can still withdraw USD via WireTransfer up to 10 March, that option will be temporarily disabled on the noted dates. Instead, customers will be able to buy crypto with credit card or withdraw cryptocurrencies to their wallet.

Bybit has also announced that it is delisting several cryptocurrency trading pairs. The spot trading pairs whose support ends as of 10 March include NXD/USDT, POSI/USDT, GAS/USDT, and DRIV/USDT among others. 

The delisted tokens have failed to meet listing requirements, the exchange noted.

Share this article
Categories
Markets
Tags
Cryptocurrency Exchange
Continue loading
We use cookies to personalise content & ads, provide social media features and offer you a better experience. By continuing to browse the site or clicking "Continue" you are consenting to the use of cookies on this website.