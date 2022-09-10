Bybit, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced a partnership with dynamically growing enterprise tech firm SignalPlus, which offers options trading for crypto and other digital assets, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Bybit users will enjoy a next-level trading experience in the wake of this partnership as it involves a one-of-a-kind agreement between two such companies.

AI-powered options trading

The partnership entails an AI-powered options trading robot, which can automate risk hedging and market making, and the development of an options-centered, customized dashboard platform created for professional options traders who want to leverage global liquidity.

The features, custom-made for Bybit users, aim to make it possible for traders to maximize fund efficiency with integrated margin accounts.

The only exchange offering USDC options trading

Bybit remains the only exchange that lets users trade crypto options using this stablecoin without having to own or purchase the underlying digital asset. The exchange also added Ethereum and Solana contracts to its range of crypto options.

Best-in-class liquidity

Without a doubt, liquidity is one of the most critical aspects of asset exchanges. Combined with SignalPlus’ integrated, institutional-grade options platform solutions, the exchange’s top-class liquidity and significant market depth can help make sure users are getting the best execution and quote even at times of extreme market volatility, enabling them to maximize profit.

CEO and cofounder of Bybit Ben Zhou commented:

Considered the standard bearer for crypto options, SignalPlus will be an excellent tool for our users to elevate their trading experience. We are delighted to bring our products and services to a higher level in cooperation with SignalPlus, and our users will avail themselves of its functionalities.

SignalPlus CEO and cofounder Chris Yu said:

We are throlled to be Bybit’s official crypto options partner. We expect the area of crypto options to see skyrocketing use growth and adoption over the years to come. Bybit is a high-quality exchange with amazing tech infrastructure, the perfect compliment to SignalPlus’ proprietary tech offerings. We aim to become the best platform to serve the industry’s crypto options needs.