Can The ASI Token Presale Keep Pace With Cosmos’ Rally in 2023? What Every Investor Needs To Know

A widespread crypto market recovery has made investors question the future of the Cosmos price, as ATOM price action has begun to raise eyebrows. A long-term trend reversal could be on the horizon, which is expected to benefit one new project in particular.

AltSignals’ crypto presale raised over $120,000 in the first 24 hours, which has produced even more bullish momentum for the artificial intelligence blockchain movement. So, will Altsignals outperform Cosmos price action over the coming years?

Cosmos price recovers as AltSignals makes waves in Web3

The Cosmos price has begun to recover from a prolonged dip after it lost 85% of its value during the 2022 market crash. ATOM’s price has now more than doubled since the beginning of 2023, which has led many investors to forecast a long-term trend reversal for the blockchain.

While the Cosmos price continues to climb, the AltSignals token presale continues to attract major levels of interest. $ASI is an exciting new development by the AltSignals project, which has consistently shared profitable trading signals within its community since 2017.

After releasing an industry-leading algorithmic indicator called AltAlgo™, AltSignals is now venturing into the field of blockchain-based artificial intelligence (AI) . The $ASI token will grant access to a new-and-improved trading toolkit that is powered by AI, as the platform is positioning itself as a leading innovator in Web3’s AI movement.

What is Cosmos (ATOM)?

Cosmos (ATOM) is a highly scalable, secure, and interoperable blockchain network. The ecosystem allows developers to build and deploy custom decentralized applications (dApps) that are free of scalability and interoperability restrictions typically found in other blockchains.

Cosmos enables developers to issue their own tokens as well as connect to other Cosmos-based blockchains through its Inter Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC). This has led to an ecosystem of connected chains that allow for the easy bridging of assets across different protocols and led to consistent demand that has helped keep the ATOM price afloat.

Cosmos price prediction: Can the ATOM price reach $20 in 2023?

The ATOM price has seen major volatility over recent years, but investors remain confident in the future of the platform. The Cosmos price is expected to reflect the ecosystem’s unique and innovative blockchain solution over the coming years, which has led to a promising ATOM price prediction.

The ATOM price prediction could reach $20 before the end of 2023, as some continuation is expected before a larger pullback for the wider crypto markets. As the Cosmos price is directly impacted by its utility, long-term investors could see the current price of $12 as a promising entry position.

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals has been one of the most successful day trading groups in Web3 since it first launched back in 2017. The platform leverages advanced algorithmic tools to deliver signals with an unprecedented level of accuracy. Some traders using AltAlgo™ have seen 10x gains to their portfolio in 19 out of 32 months on record.

The platform is now launching a suite of advanced artificial intelligence trading tools called ActualizeAI. ActualizeAI is a ground-breaking development from the project, as it is specially designed to improve the accuracy of older tools to deliver more profitable trading signals than ever before.

Blockchain-based AI project tokens have been some of those with the best performance in 2023, with many in the sector even outperforming the Cosmos price. The future of AI on the blockchain looks bright, and AltSignals’ new AI toolkit makes the new ASI token a highly sought-after investment opportunity.

How does AltSignals work?

The $ASI token can be used to gain access to the ActualizeAI stack. The stack combines machine learning with natural language processing (NLP) to analyze a range of price indicators and market sentiment. Since it is powered by AI, ActualizeAI can consider vast amounts of complex data before providing a single buy or sell signal to its users.

The machine learning element of the protocol enables ActualizeAI to continually improve its hit rate. Since AltAlgo™ already has an impressive track record, the sky seems like the limit for the new-and-improved ActualizeAI.

Users can gain access to ActualizeAI Club by purchasing the ASI token . The Club will provide greater access to ActualizeAI, beta testing opportunities for the latest tools released by AltSignals, and exclusive investment opportunities in the world of Web3. The $ASI token can also be staked to earn a passive income, or earned by participating in a variety of new features released to ActualizeAI Club.

Can ASI reach $0.50 in 2023?

The $ASI token is forecast to make major gains in the near future, as the token presale has been generating momentum for the platform’s new developments. $ASI has deflationary tokenomics, and its vast utility within ActualizeAI Club are expected to produce continually increasing levels of demand.

Experts are anticipating up to 20x gains during 2023. The presale will raise the price of $ASI from $0.012 to $0.02274, before the token is released on exchanges and enters price discovery. By the end of the year, $ASI could be worth up to $0.50 per token.

ASI vs ATOM price prediction: Which token is the best buy right now?

While the ATOM price prediction certainly looks bullish for the future, $ASI represents a growing movement in blockchain that could take the markets by storm during the next bull market. The ATOM price is, therefore, unlikely to outperform AltSignals, which is a highly promising investment opportunity during the crypto presale.

Crypto presales are the earliest stage of investment for new tokens, which is why they often produce over 100x returns for early participants. The $ASI token is rising in value each time a presale round sells out, so investors need to be quick to buy the latest AI-powered project at the best possible price.