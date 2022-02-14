The ETPs debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 14 February and add to products for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Uniswap, and Solana

Cardano and Polkadot exchange-traded products (ETPs) made a debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Monday after the platform DeFi Technologies was approved to list the derivative products.

According to a press release shared on Monday 14 February, the ADA and DOT-based products will be traded via Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies and pioneering platform for digital asset ETPs.

The new ETPs will track the prices of ADA and DOT, the two altcoins that currently occupy the seventh and tenth-largest cryptocurrencies by market cap slots at $33.7 billion and $20.4 billion.

Per the announcement, users will access the products via the titles Valour Cardano (ADA) EUR and Valour Polkadot (DOT) EUR.

“The new ETPs will enable both retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to the native tokens of the Polkadot and Cardano networks as easily as buying shares from their bank or broker,” DeFi Technologies said in the statement.

Valour’s other products

The two add to the available portfolio offering of Valour Uniswap (UNI) and Solana (SOL). Other products in the portfolio are Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero, the platform’s first fully-fledged, zero-fee passive investment tracking the top two cryptocurrencies by market cap.

According to Valour CEO Tommy Fransson, the launch of the two products in the German market comes after success in the Scandinavian market. There’s increased interest for such products, he noted, adding that informed the expansion.

Valour Inc. is a Zug, Switzerland-based platform specializing in issuing exchange-listed financial products targeted for both retail and institutional investors. The company was established in 2019 targets offering the products to investors throughout Europe, according to its chief executive.