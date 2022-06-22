Cardano fails to hold $0.5 – What next?

Cardano was up for a few days of recovery after the crypto market rebounded over the last weekend. At one point, ADA in fact managed to surge past the crucial $0.5 price. Many analysts expected the coin to consolidate above this but it has since pulled back below. So, what happens next for ADA? Here are some notable highlights first:

ADA has retreated slightly but could still retest $0.5 with improved sentiment

The coin will however need to see a surge in trade volume for this to happen

Failure to reclaim $0.5 could push ADA back to the $0.380 support in the short term

Data Source: TradingView

Cardano price analysis and prediction

After a major sell-off in crypto over the past week, the market began to recover this weekend. ADA in fact went above $0.5, a crucial support zone that it had managed to hold for a few weeks. However, the altcoin failed to keep the price there.

Instead, ADA retreated and is now trading at around $0.48. However, there is still an opportunity for the coin to jump above $0.5. But based on relatively lower trade volume, ADA may struggle to get there. Nonetheless, if bulls can somehow regain $0.5, ADA will need to surge past $0.55 to have any chance of staying above.

In fact, a sustained accumulation here could trigger a run towards $0.63 in the near term. But if weakness persists, ADA may see a major cliff dive that will push it towards its monthly support of around $0.380.

Will ADA rebound?

Well, ADA has actually been rebounding over the past few days. The pullback seen over the last 24 hours could be a bleep in an otherwise decent run.

But since sentiment in the market is yet to fully recover, it is likely ADA has faced a major loss of momentum. As such, a steadier decline could come in the days ahead.