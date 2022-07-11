Chainlink’s prediction after Grayscale removed the token from its fund

Chainlink’s token LINK was recovered from the Grayscale fund

LINK powers the decentralized oracle network

The cryptocurrency is robust, although resistance holds it back

Chainlink’s LINK/USD may not be among the week’s strongest tokens. With 7-day gains of around 1.18%, the price has been relatively consolidating. However, it has kept key levels intact, implying a potential price take-off in the next few days.

LINK is the native token of a decentralized oracle network. Chainlink’s oracles are bridges connecting smart crypto contracts and off-chain data. Thus, the network’s continued growth is tied to the demand for smart contracts. Recently, the network announced that its smart protocols were live on the Fantom mainnet. Chainlink also, on June 7, announced a new road map that will introduce staking on the platform. The developments have been positive for LINK, which has been staging recoveries.

The most recent development has, however, been negative for LINK. On July 8, asset manager Grayscale Investments announced the removal of LINK from its Digital Large Cap Fund. The removal also included LTC, BCH, UNI, and DOT. However, the move has caused a little impact on LINK, which has been showing strengths lately. We believe LINK could stage a major comeback if it maintains key levels.

LINK recovering key level of $6.3 after slipping below it

Source – TradingView

The daily chart shows LINK trapped below the $7.4 resistance. The price has attempted a break above the level severally, but bears have taken control. The crypto’s support is currently at $6.3. MACD signal is above the moving average, meaning that the token is still bullish. We believe LINK is staging a recovery soon, although the price could remain subdued for a while. If the price fails to hold $6.3 support, it could slide to $5.6.

Summary

Chainlink’s token is robust despite its removal from the Grayscale fund. The token is recovering the $6.3 support but could remain subdued by the $7.4 resistance. Consider buying above the $5.6 support.