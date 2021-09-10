ChangeNOW, the non-custodial exchange platform, has officially launched “NOW Tracker”, a crypto portfolio tracking app. NOW Tracker helps users keep a record of all of their holdings across different wallets, remedying a major headache for many crypto enthusiasts.

The intuitive, high-speed crypto exchange ChangeNOW has concluded the beta testing of its NOW Tracker app, with the portfolio tracking tool now publicly available on the App Store and Google Play. The beta involved thorough testing and user experience development, and led to a string of refinements and tweaks that have been included in the final version. The app will allow crypto holders to track and manage their assets on a day-to-day basis.

The app is compatible with software wallets as well as “cold storage” hardware wallets, ensuring that each and every address in a user’s portfolio can be integrated. NOW Tracker combs the blockchain for data automatically, keeping your holdings up-to-date at all times.

NOW Tracker’s responsive, smooth, and elegant user experience is a result of extensive and exhaustive market research conducted by ChangeNOW. NOW Tracker aims to address holes in the market with features that include: automatic tracking of large-cap and ERC-20 tokens, manual tracking of any crypto asset anywhere, market cap data for the top 200 coins, portfolio pie charts, and fiat balance tracking.

NOW Tracker doesn’t store any personal data, and doesn’t even require any sort of sign-up. Like the NOW Wallet, a non-custodial wallet offered by ChangeNOW, the new Tracker app is safe, secure, and reliable. Development is expected to continue post-release, with the team apparently keen to add a balance history tracking feature.

Mike Ermolaev, head of PR at ChangeNOW, added: “Our main goal when adding new elements to the ChangeNOW ecosystem is to cover all the bases for our users, so that anything crypto-related they need or any question they may have, we can help them out with. We want the ChangeNOW experience to be all inclusive, a system where users can solve any queries without leaving it. And our NOW Tracker release is a big step towards this goal.

Stay tuned because we plan on updating the tracker with new features and improvements every 2-3 weeks. Central to the upgrades is our desire to provide our users with a tracker that has been integrated with all major crypto exchanges in the industry and also features a comprehensive news feed.”

About ChangeNOW

ChangeNOW is an exchange and crypto processor that offers fast, low-fee, non-custodial swaps. Aiming to provide a privacy-focused, secure, and beginner-friendly platform, ChangeNOW is driving mainstream crypto adoption from the heart of the industry.

ChangeNOW offers swaps through its website as well as iOS and Android apps, which are available on the App Store and Google Play respectively. Quick, transparent, and cheap crypto swaps have never been easier.