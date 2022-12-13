Crypto.com Land – The First Frontier: Land Sale Details

Singapore, Singapore, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire

We’re one step closer to the first-ever land sale from Crypto.com! For this inaugural collection, there will be three sales periods — Private Land Sale, Early Access, and Public Land Sale. All the information you’ll need for the “Crypto.com Land – The First Frontier” collection sale can be found below.

Private Land Sale

In conjunction with the Loaded Lions’s first anniversary and to honour the project that inspired this collection, Mane Netizens will have exclusive access to a private sale on 13 December. Additionally, all Loaded Lions holders will enjoy a special discount when purchasing First Frontier Deed packs.

Private Land Sale: 13 December 2022, 13:00 UTC

Early Access

We’re proud to have a number of NFT projects that we have collaborated with and greatly admire on “The First Frontier” allowlist. Each of the following projects will have 150 allowlist spots to hand out to their collectors:

AlphaBot Society Ballies Boomer Squad Bull Run Crew Cronos Cruisers Croskull Mad Hare Society Own Every Word PsychoKitties VVS Miner Moles

What’s more, all “Cyber Cub” NFT holders will also get a spot on the allowlist. The Early Access land sale will begin at 12:00 UTC on 15 December, a full hour before the public sale begins.

Early Access Land Sale: 15 December 2022, 12:00 UTC

Public Land Sale

We will not be reserving any First Frontier Deed packs for this land sale. The number of packs available for the public to purchase will be based on the full remainder from the Private and Early Access land sales. The public sale will be open for 48 hours, and will end on 17 December 2022, 13:00 UTC.

Public Land Sale: 15 December 2022, 13:00 UTC

First Frontier Deed Pack Prices

You now have everything you need to snag a plot of Crypto.com’s very first land collection! Save the dates, purchase a Loaded Lion (or two), and brace yourself for the upcoming sale.

Visit the official website or sign up to Crypto.com/NFT for all the latest updates on everything Mane City. A full list of FAQs will also be provided on the official website.



Helpful Links

Join us on Twitter for the latest updates on all things Loaded Lions, Cyber Cubs, and The Mane Net.

Join us on Discord to connect with the Crypto.com NFT community.

Guide for completing KYC verification in the Crypto.com App.

Guide for buying and selling collectibles on Crypto.com NFT.

Notes:

Please note that all users will not be able to trade their First Frontier Deeds on the Marketplace in Crypto.com NFT until the public sale ends or when the drop sells out.

In the event of any dispute, Crypto.com reserves the right to make all final decisions regarding this land sale.

