DeFiChain’s DFI token is now live on Gate.io, making it easier for more investors to gain access to the token.

DeFiChain announced on Monday, September 26th, that its DFI token has been listed on the Gate.io cryptocurrency exchange.

In a press release shared with Coinjournal, the team said this latest development is a huge advancement toward DeFiChain’s goal of making DFI available to investors globally.

Gate.io is one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world and home to some of the most popular coins and tokens.

DeFiChain is the world’s first blockchain on the Bitcoin network. The team said it remains committed to bringing decentralised financial (DeFi) services and solutions to people all over the world.

DeFiChain added that its DFI token (ERC-20 version) would begin trading on Gate.io on September 26 at 10 a.m. UTC. DFI would be available for trading against the USDT stablecoin, but Gate.io said it might also offer a DFI-BTC pair in the not-too-distant future.

Gate.io added that it would list the native version of the DFI token on its platform in the second half of next month.

Benjamin Rauch, VP of Marketing DeFiChain Accelerator, commented that;

“We are extremely happy that the DFI token can now be traded on Gate.io, and more and more people are able to access the no. 1 DeFi blockchain on Bitcoin.”

In addition to Gate.io, the DFI token is also available on a few crypto exchanges, including Huobi, Kucoin, Bybit (in ERC-20 format), Bittrex, Bitrue, and Hotbit.

The team said each new listing of the DFI token makes it easier for potential investors to enter the realm of native DeFi.

DeFiChain said the DFI token makes it possible for people to access its ecosystem from any part of the world. The token serves as leverage to mint or lend stock tokens and the dUSD stablecoin, as a reward currency, and as the governance token of DeFiChain.

The DFI chain has numerous use cases, including, providing liquidity in numerous pools, staking for blockchain consensus and stability, minting stock tokens, and lending stock tokens.

DeFiChain is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that is decentralised. The blockchain is a hard fork of the Bitcoin network designed to enable more powerful DeFi applications.

According to the team, the primary mission of DeFiChain is to facilitate the provision of decentralised financial services that are efficient, sophisticated, and open to scrutiny.