Cryptos mixed, Nexo rallies on Binance listing

Markets

The crypto market as a whole is mixed today. Notable gainers are Nexo and SKALE Network, whose SKL token added 12% to its value.  

Top cryptos

Bitcoin remained flat in the last 24 hours, trading for $39,500 at the time of writing. Binance Coin was the biggest top 10 gainer, up 4%. Terra shed around 3% of its value. 

Dogecoin inched up 1%, registering gains of around 3% over the past seven days. The biggest top 10 loser of the week is XRP, down 13% in the last 7 days. Outside the top 10, NEAR Protocol lost 4%, bringing its weekly dip to just under 23%. 

Top movers

Outside the top 20, ApeCoin added 8%, bringing its weekly gains to 52%. PanCake Swap is up by just under 8% as well. 

The biggest winner in the top 100 by far is Nexo. The 65th biggest crypto by market cap gained 15% after Binance announced it had listed it. 

A close second is SKALE Network, which grew by 12% after Skaleverse, their first official Twitter space, went live. 

Kava is up around 5% in the last 24 hours, bringing its weekly gains to 18%. It’s one of the few coins to close the 7-day period in the green. Today, the coin hit a new all-time high and broke the market cap of $1 billion. 

The biggest losers today are Zilliqa (-6%), Waves (-7%), and The Graph (-11%). STEPN’s GMT has lost 11% today, but it still closes the week in the green with +9%.  

Trending

The biggest gainer by far today is WonderHero, a P2E mobile RPG game where gamers can earn rare NFTs and sell them on a peer-to-peer marketplace. 

The team believes in forming a balanced universe where players of different levels can provide each other income opportunities while having fun at the same time. The platform’s token WND gained 6,407% today, trading for $0.46 at the time of writing.

