The DFI token is now trading on Huobi Global, becoming available to investors and traders in various parts of the world.

The DeFiChain team announced on Monday, July 25th, that its native DFI token is now trading on the Huobi Global exchange. DeFiChain is the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralised financial applications and services to everyone,

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the DFI token starts trading against USDT on Huobi on July 25th at 06:00 (UTC), while DFI withdrawals are scheduled to open at 07:00 (UTC) on July 26th.

Furthermore, traders and investors buying DFI on Huobi will be able to transfer the token to their DeFiChain wallet or wherever they want.

The team added that its DFI token is already available on a few exchanges, including Kucoin, Bybit (ERC-20 format), Bittrex, Bitrue, Hotbit, and Bitpanda.

Benjamin Rauch, Marketing Director at DeFiChain Accelerator commented that;

“Getting listed on Huobi is another big step for DeFiChain. We are happy that more and more big exchanges list DFI. Due to the variety of real-world assets available on DeFiChain, more and more top-tier exchanges are looking forward to listing DFI. With every additional listing, it becomes easier for the masses to enter the world of native decentralized finance on DeFiChain.”

Huobi has been around since 2013 and is currently one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

According to the DeFiChain team, DFI listing on Huobi will improve the accessibility of DFI among the global cryptocurrency user base. Huobi enables users to buy, sell, stake, and borrow a broad array of cryptocurrencies, providing an encompassing ecosystem for experienced crypto traders and investors.

The cryptocurrency exchange was recently granted provisional approval by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, allowing it to offer virtual asset exchange products and services to pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers.

The DFI token is the native currency of the DeFiChain ecosystem. It is used for a wide range of functions, including; providing liquidity in multiple pools, staking for blockchain consensus and security, serving as collateral to mint or borrow stock tokens and the dUSD stablecoin, as a reward token. All DEX rewards are paid out in DFI, and the governance token of DeFiChain