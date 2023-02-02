Previous article This crypto stock could nearly triple from here: H.C. Wainwright Next article $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start $MCADE presale is now live! Play. Earn. Build. Connect. Start Home Latest Cryptocurrency News This crypto stock could nearly triple from here: H.C. Wainwright This crypto stock could nearly triple from here: H.C. Wainwright By Wajeeh Khan - min read 02 February 2023 H.C. Wainwright reiterates its buy rating on DMG Blockchain. The crypto company had its revenue quadruple in fiscal 2022. DMG stock has already gained 100% since the start of the year. Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc (CVE: DMGI) have already more than doubled this year but an H.C. Wainwright analyst is convinced the stock still has massive room to the upside. DMG stock has upside to C$1.0 a share On Thursday, Kevin Dede reiterated his “buy” rating on the blockchain firm. His C$1.0 price objective suggests another 200% upside from here. The bullish call arrives only days after DMG Blockchain Solutions said a sharp increase in bitcoin mining saw its revenue more than quadruple in fiscal 2022 to C$43.2 million. DMG closed out the fiscal year at 700 Ph/s up from 15 Ph/s at the end of fiscal 2021, while ending CY22 at 900 PH/s. DMG Blockchain Solutions is currently pending delivery of Bitmain XP machines that, the analyst noted, will improve its hash rate by another 42 Ph/s. DMG is well-positioned for greater regulation Dede likes DMG also for its healthy profit margins. The cryptocurrency company mined 200 bitcoins in its fourth financial quarter at an average cost of about $10,000. The research note reads: [DMG] is holding approximately C$10.3 million of cash and digital currencies, and little debt, but adding C$1M in December quarter, FY1Q23, merely testing the waters in consideration of funding its 2 Eh/s CY23 mining target. Other reasons cited for reinforcing the bullish view included its commitment to significantly expanding its footprint in software and services that currently make up only 5.0% of its annual sales. DMG’s Core+, the analyst concluded, positions it to easily navigate the growing regulations as well. Share this article Categories Analysis