This crypto stock could nearly triple from here: H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright reiterates its buy rating on DMG Blockchain.

The crypto company had its revenue quadruple in fiscal 2022.

DMG stock has already gained 100% since the start of the year.

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc (CVE: DMGI) have already more than doubled this year but an H.C. Wainwright analyst is convinced the stock still has massive room to the upside.

DMG stock has upside to C$1.0 a share

On Thursday, Kevin Dede reiterated his “buy” rating on the blockchain firm. His C$1.0 price objective suggests another 200% upside from here.

The bullish call arrives only days after DMG Blockchain Solutions said a sharp increase in bitcoin mining saw its revenue more than quadruple in fiscal 2022 to C$43.2 million.

DMG closed out the fiscal year at 700 Ph/s up from 15 Ph/s at the end of fiscal 2021, while ending CY22 at 900 PH/s.

DMG Blockchain Solutions is currently pending delivery of Bitmain XP machines that, the analyst noted, will improve its hash rate by another 42 Ph/s.

DMG is well-positioned for greater regulation

Dede likes DMG also for its healthy profit margins. The cryptocurrency company mined 200 bitcoins in its fourth financial quarter at an average cost of about $10,000. The research note reads:

[DMG] is holding approximately C$10.3 million of cash and digital currencies, and little debt, but adding C$1M in December quarter, FY1Q23, merely testing the waters in consideration of funding its 2 Eh/s CY23 mining target.

Other reasons cited for reinforcing the bullish view included its commitment to significantly expanding its footprint in software and services that currently make up only 5.0% of its annual sales.

DMG’s Core+, the analyst concluded, positions it to easily navigate the growing regulations as well.