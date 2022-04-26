After Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s bid, the popular meme coin’s price soared. It was up 30% and counting at the time of writing. The hectobillionaire will take the social media giant private.

Dogecoin is skyrocketing because its potential as a means of payment has grown immensely.

Look no further than this short article for all the details about Dogecoin: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy Dogecoin now.

Top places to buy Dogecoin now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy DOGE with eToro today Disclaimer

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin features a Shiba Inu dog on its logo and is based on a canine-themed Internet meme. It is an open-source project and a Litecoin fork.

Its main utility has been as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter to reward users who share or create quality content. Now that Musk is to helm Twitter, this utility is expected to become more prominent.

At the moment, people can receive tips in Dogecoin from a faucet or by taking part in a community that uses it.

Dogecoin differs from Bitcoin in a number of ways, including the block time and mining. Dogecoin has an uncapped supply and a block time of one minute. There is no limit to the number of Dogecoin that you can mine.

Should I buy Dogecoin today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

Dogecoin price prediction

Digital Coin and GOV Capital both expect Dogecoin to reach $0.20 in a year. CryptoNewZ is even more bullish, predicting a maximum price of 21 cents per token as early as this year.

Dogecoin on social media