Ethereum (ETH) has fallen below $2000 once again. The coin had managed to post some gains after bottoming at $1700 a few weeks ago. However, that upward momentum has slowed, and we may see some decline. But this is not necessarily something to worry about. Here are some key points:

The recent decline below $2000 doesn’t appear to be strong

ETH will likely rebound almost instantly in a few days

The coin will regain $2000 and trigger a buying frenzy that pushes ETH to $2400

Data Source: TradingView

Ethereum price analysis and prediction

After falling to $1700 just two weeks ago, ETH has managed to hold out. There were worries that the coin would touch $1000 in what could have been its worst downtrend this year. However, ETH quickly recaptured $2000 but has since lost it again. In fact, over the last 7 days, the coin has struggled to maintain the price above the $2k mark.

However, we expect this time round things to be different. Although ETH is slightly below $2k, the coin will likely regain this important threshold in the days ahead. This will send a crucial bullish signal that will likely trigger demand for ETH. The coin will shoot up to $2400 before it slows.

But there are some important risks. For example, if the current fall below $2000 turns out to be more serious than expected, this thesis becomes invalidated. If anything, failure to hold the $1800 support could push ETH toward $1500 in the short term.

How to profit from ETH in the short term?

The long-term value of Ethereum has never been in doubt. But short-term volatility will be here for the rest of the year.

The best way to profit right now is to buy once the price consolidates above $2000. But if you are not sure about the possible risks, you can watch the coin and see if it breaks $1800. Once this happens, $1500 will be a great entry point.