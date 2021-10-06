Brokerage platform eToro is expanding its presence in the crypto space and making more coins available to traders.

EToro, one of the leading brokerage platforms in the world, has announced support for new cryptocurrencies. This latest development is designed to make it easier for users to gain exposure to a wide range of cryptocurrencies and other financial assets on the platform.

The broker added support for Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin. Polkadot is currently one of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap and is traded by thousands of traders and investors daily.

In a blog post yesterday, eToro said, “DOT is a crypto that is helping unify multiple blockchains into a more streamlined experience for investors. DOT holders gain access to simplifying the protocols of different blockchains into a decentralized custom blockchain tailored to the investor’s preferences. Polkadot’s unique structure also strives to help minimize or eliminate transaction fees for different crypto.”

Filecoin (FIL) is another unique cryptocurrency that has gained wide usage within the crypto space and beyond. eToro explained that “Filecoin is a unique crypto designed to help people rent and utilize unused storage space on the Filecoin network. The more users who join, invest, and take part in the network, the easier it is to access storage options and information worldwide. Decentralizing data storage makes retrieving and storing files faster and easier than ever without relying on a single server or device in just one place.”

Following the addition of DOT and FIL, the total number of cryptocurrencies available on eToro is 31. eToro focuses on supporting the most innovative cryptocurrencies as it wants to ensure that its users only have access to coins with the best projects.

Some of the coins available on eToro include DOT, FIL, BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, XRP, DASH, ETC, ADA, XLM, EOS, NEO, TRON, ZEC, BNB, XTZ, LINK, UNI and MIOTA.

eToro told its customers that the coins are not available in the United States at the moment due to the regulatory challenges.