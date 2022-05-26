F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and OKX announce partnership

Crypto fan and McLaren Racing F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has partnered with leading crypto exchange OKX, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Under the multiyear partnership, he will serve as OKX’s ambassador in the 22/23 racing season.

Global campaign and design collaboration

Ricciardo has entered his second year at McLaren and eleventh season in Formula One. He and OKX will excite fans through a number of activities, including cooperation with designers from underrepresented communities and a global campaign to educate people on cryptocurrency trading.

The designers will create a limited-edition racing helmet to be worn during a race. The partnership will also allow Ricciardo’s fans to take advantage of new and exciting opportunities, providing them with deep insight into his crypto trading experience and the chance to meet and get to know him away from F1.

20m users in 180 markets

OKX is represented on more than 180 global markets and has 20 million users, of whom Ricciardo is one. Recently, the leading exchange became the McLaren F1 team’s Official Primary Partner.

The first race, in which the prominent driver will take part, will be the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix this Sunday, on May 29. His racing cap will feature OKX branding.

Daniel Ricciardo commented the partnership:

It is an exciting time in the world of crypto, the possibilities are endless. I’m honoured to partner with OKX, who are one the leaders in this space. They truly value their customers, and education, transparency and security is paramount to them. The fan experience is going to be at the centre of everything we do together, so expect big things from us this year. Game on!

OKX CMO Haider Rafique added:

After spending time with Daniel talking about his passion for crypto trading but more importantly his desire to learn, it was obvious he is a seamless fit for OKX. The loveable F1 favourite will be integral in helping us expand the reach of OKX, supercharge the fan experience and educate new audiences on the benefits of trading responsibly with crypto. We are thrilled to be able to announce our long-term partnership ahead of the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, a race that is so special to Daniel.