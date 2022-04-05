The last 7 days or so have been quite brilliant for Filecoin (FIL) investors. The coin has surged but in the last few days, it looks like it has slowed. In the last 24 hours, the coin was largely trading sideways. But there are a lot of upsides. Here are some facts:

A bull flag has appeared on the daily chart that suggests a strong uptrend

FIL could surge past $32 or even higher in the near term.

Filecoin has also crossed a major resistance zone over the last 24 hours.

Data Source: Tradingview

Filecoin (FIL) – Is $32 likely?

The stagnation we saw in Filecoin’s price action appears to be nothing more than consolidation. In fact, during this period, the token managed to cross above $26. This means that the price is now above the crucial resistance zone of $25.9. It will be interesting to see if bulls can sustain this in the days ahead.

However, if we close today’s trading above $26, then FIL is headed for a major upswing. Besides, the bull flag that has appeared on the chart also suggests a strong uptrend. The coin could surge towards $32 before it encounters major resistance.

If indeed bulls are able to push further above the $32 mark, it is likely that more gains will follow, with FIL hitting $40 in the long run. This will represent gains of nearly 60% from the current price.

Is it time to buy Filecoin (FIL)?

The simple answer is yes. However, it would be best to wait until the end of trading today to see if bulls can keep the $25.9 support. Right now, the price is slightly above that, but it's consolidating.

If indeed we start tomorrow’s trading above $26, then FIL will be a great buy. You can expect it to hit at least $32 in a worst-case scenario or $40 in the best-case scenario.