FLOKI price surges by more than 10%: here’s why

FLOKI has hit a daily high of $0.00001066 today.

OKX has promised to list FLOKI this week.

At press time, FLOKI had risen by 10.47% over the past 24 hours.

FLOKI is today’s biggest gainer after surging by more than 10% in a day when the general crypto market is bearish. The global crypto market cap has dropped by 1.72% to $859.37 billion today.

With the recent market plunge, it is evident that the bearish market sentiment after the FTX collapse is likely to reverse the little gains that the market had made in the past month. Bitcoin, for example, is threatening to go below 17000 while Ethereum has dropped below $1300.

Why did FLOKI price surge today?

The main reason for the Shiba Inu-inspired meme coin FLOKI to stage a bullish rally at a time when the general crypto market is on a downward trend is the announcement by the OKX crypto platform.

OKX has announced that it will list FLOKI trading pairs starting December 16 at 10 AM (UTC). According to the press release, OKX will list FLOKI/USDT and FLOKI/USDC.

The move offers an opportunity for OKX users to expand their trading portfolio while also giving FLOKI investors an opportunity to trade the token on OKX.